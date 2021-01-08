Stephen Kayga earned $59,365 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Stephen Kayga held the position titled "Child Support Officer V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kayga earned $59,365 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kayga earned 17% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/21/1998.