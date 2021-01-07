Stephen Loomis earned $86,013 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Stephen Loomis held the position titled "Legislative Counsel III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Loomis earned $86,013 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Loomis earned 70% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/14/2013.