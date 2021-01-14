Steven Tilghman earned $54,077 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Steven Tilghman held the position titled "Property Manager III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Tilghman earned $54,077 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Tilghman earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2013.