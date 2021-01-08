Stormy Kelly earned $148,109 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Stormy Kelly held the position titled "Director V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kelly earned $148,109 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kelly earned 192% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2004.