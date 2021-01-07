Susan Mclane earned $65,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Susan Mclane held the position titled "Social Science Statistican" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mclane earned $65,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mclane earned 28% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/29/2016.