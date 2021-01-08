Susie Dimando earned $86,952 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Susie Dimando held the position titled "Director I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dimando earned $86,952 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dimando earned 71% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/12/1993.