Teresia Depoyster earned $68,034 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Teresia Depoyster held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Depoyster earned $68,034 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Depoyster earned 34% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/11/2017.