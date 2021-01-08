Thomas Ferritto earned $51,900 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomas Ferritto held the position titled "Programmer I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ferritto earned $51,900 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ferritto earned 2% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/1/2018.