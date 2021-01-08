Thomas Kluz earned $38,493 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomas Kluz held the position titled "Security Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kluz earned $38,493 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kluz earned 24% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2018.