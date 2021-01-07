Thomas Peirce earned $83,111 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomas Peirce held the position titled "Project Leader" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Peirce earned $83,111 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Peirce earned 64% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/1995.