Thomas Valadez earned $58,425 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomas Valadez held the position titled "Program Specialist VI" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Valadez earned $58,425 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Valadez earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2016.