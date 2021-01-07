Thomas Walden earned $63,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomas Walden held the position titled "System Administrator II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Walden earned $63,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Walden earned 24% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/6/2019.