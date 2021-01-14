Thomeshia Stephens earned $37,914 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Thomeshia Stephens held the position titled "Adult Protective Services Specialist II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stephens earned $37,914 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stephens earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/5/2019.