Todd Disher earned $156,618 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Todd Disher held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General VII" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Disher earned $156,618 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Disher earned 209% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/20/2020.