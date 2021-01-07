Travis Timmons earned $46,800 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Travis Timmons held the position titled "Legislative Ed II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Timmons earned $46,800 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Timmons earned 8% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/16/2010.