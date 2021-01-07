Tristan Miller earned $37,145 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Tristan Miller held the position titled "Adp Equipment Operator IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Miller earned $37,145 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Miller earned 27% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2015.