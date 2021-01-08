Velma Ferdinando earned $56,160 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Velma Ferdinando held the position titled "Investigator IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Ferdinando earned $56,160 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Ferdinando earned 11% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/17/2014.