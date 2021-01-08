Vera Kriger earned $45,168 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Vera Kriger held the position titled "Quality Assurance Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kriger earned $45,168 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kriger earned 11% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2016.