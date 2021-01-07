Victoria Lewis earned $52,746 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Victoria Lewis held the position titled "Property Coordinator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lewis earned $52,746 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lewis earned 4% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/15/1999.