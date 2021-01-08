Vinay Krishnan earned $65,100 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Vinay Krishnan held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krishnan earned $65,100 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krishnan earned 28% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 2/18/2020.