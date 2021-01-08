Vincent Depaz earned $15,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Vincent Depaz held the position titled "Administrative Assistant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Depaz earned $15,000 that year. He was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Depaz earned 70% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2018.