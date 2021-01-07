 Skip to main content
Wendy Spinks earned $57,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020
In 2020, Wendy Spinks held the position titled "Editing/Aa Coordinator" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Spinks earned $57,500 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Spinks earned 13% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/1/2018.

