Whitney Koonce earned $84,064 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Whitney Koonce held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Koonce earned $84,064 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Koonce earned 66% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2015.