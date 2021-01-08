William Flanagan earned $42,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, William Flanagan held the position titled "Law Clerk" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Flanagan earned $42,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Flanagan earned 17% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2020.