William Marshall earned $44,036 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, William Marshall held the position titled "Systems Support Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marshall earned $44,036 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marshall earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/11/2017.