William Rannefeld earned $72,400 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, William Rannefeld held the position titled "Network Administrator IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Rannefeld earned $72,400 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Rannefeld earned 43% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/14/2016.