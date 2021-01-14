William Terry earned $83,298 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, William Terry held the position titled "Program Specialist VII" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Terry earned $83,298 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Terry earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/19/2020.