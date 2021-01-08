Xochitl Fiscal earned $23,184 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Xochitl Fiscal held the position titled "Administrative Assistant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fiscal earned $23,184 that year. She was employed part-time, working 30 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fiscal earned 54% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/15/2017.