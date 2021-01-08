Yoana De La Mora earned $49,284 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Yoana De La Mora held the position titled "Executive Assistant II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Mora earned $49,284 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Mora earned 3% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/15/2018.