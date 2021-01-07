Zachary Marvin earned $78,100 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Zachary Marvin held the position titled "Program IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marvin earned $78,100 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marvin earned 54% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/26/2018.