Zaida Silva earned $45,700 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Zaida Silva held the position titled "Legislative Office Consultant II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Silva earned $45,700 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Silva earned 10% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/19/2018.