Transferring from tiny Presbyterian College, Adam Flagler came along at just the right time to become Baylor’s leading scorer in NCAA Tournament history.

Flagler was a key contributor off the bench for the 2021 national championship team before starting the last two seasons for the Bears’ NCAA Tournament squads that reached the second round.

Flagler has scored 135 points in tournament play, including 18 in Friday’s 74-56 win over UC Santa Barbara and 15 in Sunday’s 85-76 loss to Creighton.

Losing was difficult for the fifth-year senior, who made the switch from shooting guard to point guard this season. But he enjoyed playing with this group of Bears.

“These guys meant everything,” Flagler said. “Especially coming in with a different role as point guard and them trusting in me and believing in me to lead, I’m just thankful for them.”

George doesn't NBA decision yet

The loss to Creighton was likely the last game for Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George, who is projected to be a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft.

George came into the game averaging 15.6 points, but hit just one of 10 field goal attempts along with five of six free throws to finish with seven points and three assists.

George said he hasn’t made his final decision yet, but is looking forward to playing in the NBA.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I came out of the womb,” George said. “You have an opportunity to put your name in the NBA Draft, it’s a blessing. I’ll just continue to work and finish out the semester at Baylor.”

McDermott consulted Otzelberger

Creighton coach Greg McDermott found a great source for a scouting report before his team’s 85-76 win over Baylor.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger was an assistant on McDermott’s staff when he was head coach of the Cyclones from 2006-10.

Of course, the Cyclones beat the Bears in three straight games this season, including a 78-72 decision in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on March 9 in Kansas City.

“You know, their defensive scheme is considerably different than ours, and that's not something you can change in a day,” McDermott said. “But he gave me a few thoughts. Obviously they're in their league, so he wasn't going to give me everything, but we had a good talk.”