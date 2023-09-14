Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser benefiting the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and sponsored by First National Bank of Central Texas, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Bingo prizes include designer handbags, with a raffle also available for a Louis Vuitton item worth $2,650. A photo booth, pop-up vendors including Kendra Scott, food from La Fiesta and dessert from Olive Branch will be provided.

Tickets are $50, with tables of eight available for $450 and VIP tables $1,000 at advocacycntr.org.