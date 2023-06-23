January 3, 1926 - June 19, 2023

Dora Lucile Grusendorf Walton, 97, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Ascension Providence St. Catherine's Center in Waco.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with begin at 9 a.m. prior to the service.

Dora was born January 3, 1926, in Mart, Texas to Maisie Imogene (Lankford) and Arthur Herman Grusendorf. She graduated from Waco High School in 1942, at the age of 16. She married Charles Truett Walton on May 16, 1945. They lived a few years in Biloxi, Mississippi, where Truett was stationed in the Army Air Corps. They have three daughters, Carol Jeanne, Donna Gail, and Beverly Sue. Dora and Truett were married for 52 years until his death on December 18, 1997.

Aside from her faith and family, Dora enjoyed music, reading, sewing, gardening, and baking. She made at least a dozen different kinds of pies, cookies, and candies every Christmas. Family gathered each year to help decorate the Christmas sugar cookies. Dora made the best homemade bread. She played the piano and base fiddle in the Waco High School orchestra. She taught private piano lessons and led her church youth choir. As an avid reader, she kept a list of all the books she read. Dora enjoyed sewing her girls' beautiful homemade dresses. She had a green thumb and loved to work in her greenhouse. She worked at Sears in the collection department for many years.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Arthur H. Grusendorf Jr.

She is survived by her three daughters, Carol Walton, Donna Burzynski and husband, Dan and Beverly Carter and husband, Raymond all of Waco. Additional survivors include her four grandchildren, Amy Johnson and husband, Marcus, Brian Burzynski and wife, Michelle, Crystal Abad and husband, Kevin, Summer Everill and husband, Paul; seven great-grandchildren, Cameron Johnson, Annabelle and Elyza Burzynski, Ethan and Avery Abad and Anya and Kenzie Everill. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Grusendorf and wife, Barbara; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers include grandsons and cousins, Randy Hinson, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Gary Comer and Robert Grissom.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.