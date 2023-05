The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The museum will give away a year's supply of Dr Pepper to a visitor who comes to the museum and another year's supply to a visitor from Waco. Winners must be at the 2:30 p.m. announcement. Admission to the museum the day of the event is $2.