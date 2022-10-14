Eagle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

Liam Hall did everything but sell programs before the game as the Eagles soared to another win in TAPPS Six-Man District 3-III play on Thursday night.

Hall was in on six touchdowns — as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, hit 4 of 5 passes for 101 yards and three more TDs, and returned an interception 36 yards to paydirt.

His favorite target was Isaiah Glen, who had two catches for 76 yards and a pair of TDs.

Blake Gonzales also had a rushing TD for ECA (5-2, 3-1), while Evan Cheek and Nick Neal headed up the team’s defensive charge with 10 tackles and four sacks apiece.