 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagle Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

  • 0

Liam Hall did everything but sell programs before the game as the Eagles soared to another win in TAPPS Six-Man District 3-III play on Thursday night.

Hall was in on six touchdowns — as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, hit 4 of 5 passes for 101 yards and three more TDs, and returned an interception 36 yards to paydirt.

His favorite target was Isaiah Glen, who had two catches for 76 yards and a pair of TDs.

Blake Gonzales also had a rushing TD for ECA (5-2, 3-1), while Evan Cheek and Nick Neal headed up the team’s defensive charge with 10 tackles and four sacks apiece.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight? See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week. #txhsfb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert