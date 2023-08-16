Eddy Masonic fundraiser Aug 16, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eddy Masonic Lodge No. 797, 208 W. Fourth St. in Bruceville-Eddy, will hold a burger fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.Tickets are $10, which includes a burger, fries and a drink. 0 Comments Tags Gastronomy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Feds recognize Baylor’s Title IX religious exemptions to LGBTQ protections The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to… Qualan Jones dismissed from Baylor football team due to off-field issue Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Saturday that running back Qualan Jones was dismissed from the team because of an off-field issue. Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone back; Home sales slump; Lake Air Mall space; David's Bridal closing The George's Party Zone is back after a hiatus. Lake Air Mall is looking to fill Tuesday Morning's former space. Area home sales are down, and… Midway turns to armed staff, Waco ISD to contractors for new school security rules A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will cont… Vivek Ramaswamy’s Hindu faith is front and center in his GOP presidential campaign Biotech entrepreneur turned Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is hovering among the top contenders while being open about his …