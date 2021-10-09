EDITORIAL: We're all in on this new Big 12

Cincinnati is ranked No. 5 — one spot better than current Big 12 leader Oklahoma — and crushed Temple on Friday night, a week after its signature 24-13 win at Notre Dame. The Houston Cougars are 5-1 and could begin getting votes in the AP poll this week. We should not forget that UCF was 13-0 in 2017, including a Peach Bowl win over Auburn. The Golden Knights were left out of the College Football Playoff that year and the outcry sparked serious discussion of expanding the postseason field to eight or even 12 teams.

Why does this matter? The Big 12 television package ends before the 2025 season and the current $37 million payout to each school will likely take a hit with OU and Texas leaving. How much of a hit will depend on the success of the new Big 12. Expansion means adding media markets to the Big 12 footprint, which should help the conference in its contract negotiations. A deep, competitive league is set to start play in 2025, with future expansion becoming more likely by the day.