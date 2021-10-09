EDITORIAL: We're all in on this new Big 12

Baylor University Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby looked exhausted, as Trib sports editor Brice Cherry described them, when they addressed the media on Sept. 11 prior to Baylor’s game against Texas Southern at McLane Stadium. It was the day after Big 12 presidents voted to add four new teams to the conference after this summer’s bombshell announcement that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving for the SEC.
“Truth be told, they kind of resembled marathon runners who had just crossed the finish line. They looked exhausted. Emotionally spent. Most of all, relieved,” Cherry wrote.
Fast forward a few weeks, and relief is quickly turning to elation for Rhoades, Baylor and the Big 12. The new additions — the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Houston — who won’t formally join the conference until 2025, are making waves in college football in 2021. Baylor hosts BYU Saturday in a homecoming battle. The unbeaten Cougars were ranked No. 10, 11 spots higher than Texas, going into yesterday’s home game against Boise State. BYU’s national brand will be on full display at McLane Stadium on Saturday in a preview of Big 12 things to come.
Cincinnati is ranked No. 5 — one spot better than current Big 12 leader Oklahoma — and crushed Temple on Friday night, a week after its signature 24-13 win at Notre Dame. The Houston Cougars are 5-1 and could begin getting votes in the AP poll this week. We should not forget that UCF was 13-0 in 2017, including a Peach Bowl win over Auburn. The Golden Knights were left out of the College Football Playoff that year and the outcry sparked serious discussion of expanding the postseason field to eight or even 12 teams.
Why does this matter? The Big 12 television package ends before the 2025 season and the current $37 million payout to each school will likely take a hit with OU and Texas leaving. How much of a hit will depend on the success of the new Big 12. Expansion means adding media markets to the Big 12 footprint, which should help the conference in its contract negotiations. A deep, competitive league is set to start play in 2025, with future expansion becoming more likely by the day.
Given the current success of the newcomers, it’s hard to see the new-look Big 12 as anything but a Power 5 conference moving forward. Baylor officials stressed the importance of being in a Power 5 football conference during testimony in front of the Texas Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports on Aug. 2. A consistent, stable revenue stream from college football puts Baylor on solid footing as it implements long-term strategies in all of its athletic programs. A new arena for its national champion basketball teams is a big part of those strategies.
It’s been a while since optimism and the Big 12 were used in the same sentence. It’s been 81 days since the college football world first learned of OU and Texas’ plans to leave the Big 12. In that time we’ve seen a remarkable transformation of the Big 12. Everything has changed, from public perception to future competitive prospects. The Big 12 — and Baylor — suddenly has a bright future.
We’re all in on this new Big 12.