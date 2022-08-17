Art, music interact in Martin Museum exhibit

A new exhibit at Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art asks viewers to use their ears as well as their eyes.

“The Sound of Color: Art Inspired by Music” takes a portfolio of seven lithographs by Mexican artist Leonardo Nierman as a starting point to examine how the artist translated what he heard in music into visual form.

The 89-year-old Nierman, a trained violinist before shifting into an art career, is known for his explorations of music and sound through color and line on canvas and paper. His 1976 “Sound of Color” portfolio, a copy of which is in the Martin Museum’s permanent collection, has a colorful lithograph print for each of seven classical composers: Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, Gustav Mahler and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

“He was one of the best in bringing music to life in art,” said education coordinator Elisa Crowder, who with graduate student Melissa Liesch researched and curated the Martin Museum exhibit. The exhibit proved a labor of love for Crowder, who joined the museum after retiring from a decadeslong career as a public school music educator.

The exhibit pairs each print with audio of a work by that composer, with recordings made by Baylor School of Music ensembles and performers. Large wall graphics by Krista Latendresse provide both supplemental text about the composers, their periods and Nierman’s work, and graphics demonstrating such points as orchestral size and complexity over time.

Nierman’s style shows cubist and surrealistic influences and Crowder points out how the artist suggested the composers’ varied styles through how images are repeated and how a common palette of blues, reds and oranges shift in tone and emphasis.

Headphones and electronic tablets allow gallery visitors to sample each composer’s music. They also can create their own music with percussion instruments such as pitched tubes, lap harps and kalimbas located throughout the exhibit. A video clip of a performance of Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite” ballet also shows how dance can provide a visual interpretation of music.

A side room adjoining one of the galleries provides a work space with tables, chairs and art supplies for exhibit visitors to try their hand at creating art shaped by music.

A “Creation Station Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday will offer activities for visitors to mix art, craft and music, with a performance by Baylor Jazz Ensemble members at 11 a.m.

‘Paper Trail’

The Martin Museum also opened its second exhibit this week, “Paper Trail: Letterpress and Screen Printed Posters by Dirk Fowler.”

The show features 25 posters by Fowler, an award-winning graphic designer on the Texas Tech University art faculty. The posters, several of which advertise concerts or musicians, represent a mix of printing techniques, including screen printing, ink jet and letterpress.

Fowler’s direct, clear style often plays off familiar images and logos with a touch of wit. They’re mounted on gallery walls without frames, on Fowler’s request, to suggest the real-world environment of many music posters, tacked on bedroom walls, venue walls or telephone poles.

Fowler will talk about his work in a reception and lecture at the Martin Museum at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8.