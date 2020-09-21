Baylor Theatre moves drama online

Faced with the realization that theater in the usual sense - actors sharing a stage, in-person company collaborations, plays before audiences - isn't possible under current COVID-19 safeguards, the department has pivoted to explore what will work. Theater in outdoor locations or captured by cameras makes up much of the fall productions.

Actors, directors and theater tech students are adapting to the new environment and can take the lessons learned into an altered theater world.

"These are the skills that are going to make them successful in the professional world," she said. "That, and learning how to handle change."

In xxx's play "The Last Match," playwright xxxx follows xxxx in the course of a xs. Dillard, who had recently left several years as a Kennedy Center intern and arts educator in Washington, D.C. area schools to start graduate studies at Baylor, resonated with the play's examination of transition, life goals and impact. "What do you do when you don't pick up the racket the next day? What does it mean to have a legacy?,' she said.