Carl Hoover: Christmas not confined to merriness

Joy and excitement are the dominant emotions for this season, particularly for Christians who mark the pivotal arrival of God's son Jesus, born two millennia ago to humble human parents Mary and Joseph. They're there, too, for millions of others, who find joy and excitement in gift-giving to family and friends, parties, and acts of generosity.

It's why happy and merry are the adjectives frequently preceding holiday and Christmas, even if the greeting Nazis at Fox News have enjoyed waging a War on Christmas on those straying from a strict "Merry Christmas" in their greetings (this year's emphasis, though, seems to be the Fiery War On Our Christmas Tree).

A closer look at the Christmas story we find in the gospels of Matthew and Luke, however, finds a decided mix of emotions in its human players. Moments of happiness and joy arrived in the context of physical exhaustion from days of walking to Bethlehem, new parents' uncertainty of the future after a child's birth, shepherds terrified by a stunning night vision, death threats and whispers of menace to a newborn's parents and to strangers visiting from afar.

Tired, scared, sad or anxious at this time of year? You're not alone.