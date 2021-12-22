Carl Hoover: Christmas not confined to merriness

The Christmas music seeping through our office floor from the shops below us in River Square Center arrives muffled, like listening to a Christmas radio channel from the bottom of a swimming pool.
And this year, that may be an apt metaphor for many, a celebration at a distance that seems experienced more vividly by others — a blunted joy, a muted merriness.
Our second pandemic Christmas had edged back to our familiar holiday ways, although smaller, often masked and socially distanced. Christmas concerts at school and the community. In-person church services. Public tree lightings, parades, shopping, carol singing.
For many, though, it's smaller from loss. The pandemic that clamped down last Christmas did much of its killing, locally at least, in the year that followed with deadly surges in early winter and late summer. Last year, some 250 families with McLennan County ties had lost someone to COVID-19; this year, almost another 500 families have empty seats at holiday tables or Christmas conversations and visits that won't happen.
COVID-19 deaths aren't the only losses to mourn, either. Those of us who've been with the Waco Trib for some time have seen the deaths of several longtime friends and colleagues in the matter of about three weeks: legendary Texas sportswriter and editor Dave Campbell; Waco master guitarist Kenny Frazier, whose wife Elouise was our office manager for many years; and Kathey Wigfall, our receptionist and office manager for more than 20 years. Age and health were the causes of death here, but they're losses nonetheless, each casting a shadow of sadness.
Joy and excitement are the dominant emotions for this season, particularly for Christians who mark the pivotal arrival of God's son Jesus, born two millennia ago to humble human parents Mary and Joseph. They're there, too, for millions of others, who find joy and excitement in gift-giving to family and friends, parties, and acts of generosity.
It's why happy and merry are the adjectives frequently preceding holiday and Christmas, even if the greeting Nazis at Fox News have enjoyed waging a War on Christmas on those straying from a strict "Merry Christmas" in their greetings (this year's emphasis, though, seems to be the Fiery War On Our Christmas Tree).
A closer look at the Christmas story we find in the gospels of Matthew and Luke, however, finds a decided mix of emotions in its human players. Moments of happiness and joy arrived in the context of physical exhaustion from days of walking to Bethlehem, new parents' uncertainty of the future after a child's birth, shepherds terrified by a stunning night vision, death threats and whispers of menace to a newborn's parents and to strangers visiting from afar.
Tired, scared, sad or anxious at this time of year? You're not alone.
Pop culture and our churches too often gloss over these darker, but oh-so human feelings. Bittersweet is an unknown flavor on Hallmark Channel Christmas programming and Santa always, always arrives. Those who come to the Christmas season weary of heart, depressed, deeply sad or simply numb can feel like watching and listening to others' excitement from the bottom of a pool. It's hard to see a shining star or heavenly hosts when skies are cloudy.
But if one looks hard to see love deep at the root of our Christmases — be it love of God, love of family, love of friends or love of community — there's room to feel more than surface merriment and cheer.
Maybe this year we should go beyond merry and happy to the adjectives thoughtful, peaceful or healing.
They're all contained, somewhere, in the multiverse of Christmas.