Carl Hoover: New year promises change for Waco arts

As most of the musicians, artists and performers, and the venues and shops that support them, are small businesses, it’s been a gut punch to the arts. We’ve had restaurants and some shops close over the last year, but many of the local artists and organizations that have fueled the arts and entertainment scene in Waco are still holding on, though I suspect we’re down to fingernails for some.

News of a COVID-19 vaccine is helping some breathe a little easier. A multi-billion dollar federal aid package helps, too, and the partial successes of some new revenue streams for some organizations are adding glimmers of hope for 2021.

As we repair the damage done to the arts over the last year, though, we don’t need to think we’re out of the woods yet. Far from it. It’s going to take months before we get significant numbers of people vaccinated in the community. Masking and social distancing rules will need to continue at least through the spring if not longer, and that means big concert and play audiences won’t be coming back for months, if not much of 2021.