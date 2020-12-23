Carl Hoover: Silent night best way to appreciate Christmas Day

Depending on when you read this, we’re a matter of hours away from Christmas Day, a morning marked for many by the joy of surprise, the noise of shredding wrapping paper and yelps of excitement, the happy chatter of family and friends together.
For Christians, it’s the celebration of the birth of Jesus; for non-Christians, it’s still a celebration of sorts, whether of loved ones or simply the community of those not in another community.
My personal celebration, though, usually comes the eve of Christmas Eve, past the church service and Christmas Eve meal with family, a game or a warm chat, the final presents wrapped and put away and all abed, but me, the Christmas tree and time to reflect.
After a holiday season where the social and religious pressure is to be happy and cheerful, it’s the silence of a silent night I want.
In this fateful year of COVID-19, i don’t think I’m alone. Hundreds of thousands of families will mark Christmas Day reminded of the empty space at the table, the loving voice they’ll not hear, the traditional recipe no longer shared. Hundreds of thousands more have loved ones they can’t kiss or hug this year.
Hundreds of thousands more have spirits worn raw by anger and distrust, not by outsiders but those we work with, live next to or worship with.
Hundreds of thousands have no job this month, not enough food on the table and a home they may soon lose. Neither Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays seem adequate.
Those emotions don’t fit the Christmas shaped by our commercialism, where happiness seems conditional on the presents received. Ralphie gets his Red Ryder BB gun. The Whos get their presents back. Santa Claus overcomes all obstacles to deliver his gifts. The Hallmark Channel Christmases always unite the separated.
A closer reading of other Christmas stories, though, show needs that we somehow overlook. In Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl,” the title character sees a vision of a Christmas dinner in a warm house in a flame of one of her last matches. It’s a dinner she won’t eat as she dies from the cold on New Year’s Eve.
In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Christmas for the Cratchits isn’t presents under the tree, but a decent dinner — and a living wage for the father. Both “The Little Drummer Boy” and “The Littlest Angel” were poor.
O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi,” perhaps my favorite Christmas story, a young couple’s financial straits force great sacrifices to buy a present for the other, but in classic O. Henry style, the joy of unwrapping them is short-lived.
In our focus on gifts, we often miss the grace in which they’re given, a quality that lifts a present from a quid pro quo to an expression of love, care or compassion.
The quiet of Christmas Eve, I find, is when I hear grace speak. And when it does, Christmas arrives.
For those working through a Christmas tempered by a painful year, some words from “There’s Still My Joy” by Beth Nielsen Chapman, Melissa Manchester and Matt Rollings:
I brought my tree down to the shore
The garland and the silver star
To find my peace and grieve no more
To heal this place inside my heart
On every branch I laid some bread
And hungry birds filled up the sky
They rang like bells around my head
They sang my spirit back to life
One tiny child can change the world
One shining light can show the way
Through all my tears, for what I’ve lost
There’s still my joy
There’s still my joy for Christmas day