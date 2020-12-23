Carl Hoover: Silent night best way to appreciate Christmas Day

Depending on when you read this, we’re a matter of hours away from Christmas Day, a morning marked for many by the joy of surprise, the noise of shredding wrapping paper and yelps of excitement, the happy chatter of family and friends together.

For Christians, it’s the celebration of the birth of Jesus; for non-Christians, it’s still a celebration of sorts, whether of loved ones or simply the community of those not in another community.

My personal celebration, though, usually comes the eve of Christmas Eve, past the church service and Christmas Eve meal with family, a game or a warm chat, the final presents wrapped and put away and all abed, but me, the Christmas tree and time to reflect.

After a holiday season where the social and religious pressure is to be happy and cheerful, it’s the silence of a silent night I want.

In this fateful year of COVID-19, i don’t think I’m alone. Hundreds of thousands of families will mark Christmas Day reminded of the empty space at the table, the loving voice they’ll not hear, the traditional recipe no longer shared. Hundreds of thousands more have loved ones they can’t kiss or hug this year.