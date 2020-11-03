Carl Hoover: Thoughts on Billy Joe and Jerry Jeff

The book of Texas country music had some big chapters closed in the last few weeks with the deaths of Jerry Jeff Walker, Johnny Bush and Billy Joe Shaver.
It’s a largely a function of time and being in the same place for much of that time, but I had interviewed all three multiple times during my Trib tenure, particularly hometowner Billy Joe and Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo “Ladies Night” standby Jerry Jeff. Johnny Bush didn’t visit Waco as frequently and had been sidelined for years with vocal problems.
Texas country music was an add-on in my life. I grew up in the South in a household where the primary musical tastes were classical, pop and Americana. Country music, to my Pennsylvanian dad, was “hillbilly music.” Then I attended the University of Texas at Austin and those musical horizons expanded.
A roommate introduced me to western swing and Bob Wills, creating a decades-long affection for the music. Austin added Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker, Michael Martin Murphey and a rollicking new band, Asleep at the Wheel.
It wasn’t hillbilly music, that’s for sure, but a stubbornly independent, free-wheeling, lively sound whose smarts were buried in the bones of song structure and word choice that revealed themselves over the years.
Jerry Jeff I knew from his songs and also Billy Joe, but in a different way. I had received his album “Salt of the Earth” to review in my early days as entertainment editor and found I liked what I heard. I brought it with me when asked to sit in as a guest DJ at one of the four — yes, four — local country radio stations at the time.
I took the opportunity for a song request and had the real DJ play Shaver’s “Hill Country Love Song,” dedicating it to my wife Paula. I sensed his eyes rolling back — Billy Joe wasn’t on the station’s playlists, maybe not even the overnight ones — but he did, I smiled and went home.
Days later, I got a handwritten note from Billy Joe, thanking me for the request.
I would find out later that was typically Billy Joe. Unvarnished, unpretentious, open and generous, often to strangers. It came through in his deceptively crafted songs, with deep truths expressed in conversational language, but without an unnecessary word and with hooks and refrains that stuck in the mind.
Billy Joe also was surprisingly transparent in interviews, open to a fault about his faults — a temper and tendency to drink that strained his marriage to his first wife Brenda and alienated him for awhile from his son Eddy. At the same time, he was a believer in second and third chances, which made his Christian faith all the more real and lived-in to me than the shiny veneer often seen on other country performers. When we’d talk, usually advancing one of his hometown shows, he’d share about his latest surgeries, his dogs, his beat-up truck and life on a road that went through small towns on their way to big cities.
Like Billy Joe, Jerry Jeff was also a warts-and-all interviewee, confessing to past behaviors that had almost broken a career and letting that knowledge temper any pride or ego — at least when talking with a newspaper reporter. I got the feeling that he was happy his wilder days were behind him, but that may have been relief I didn’t ask those familiar questions about those years of exceeding his boundaries.
The two characterized what I liked the best about Texas country music: a roughness from the texture of life and an ability to communicate anything from hell-raising fun to shadowed despair in everyday language, but shaped by a songwriter’s discipline.
The Texas country songwriters I tend to talk with these days still have talent and craft with words, but they’re also a bit guarded in what they reveal to fans and writers. That’s understandable, but it’s not like chatting with Billy Joe and Jerry Jeff, warts and all and a mirror to show them to you.
