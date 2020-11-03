Carl Hoover: Thoughts on Billy Joe and Jerry Jeff

I took the opportunity for a song request and had the real DJ play Shaver’s “Hill Country Love Song,” dedicating it to my wife Paula. I sensed his eyes rolling back — Billy Joe wasn’t on the station’s playlists, maybe not even the overnight ones — but he did, I smiled and went home.

Days later, I got a handwritten note from Billy Joe, thanking me for the request.

I would find out later that was typically Billy Joe. Unvarnished, unpretentious, open and generous, often to strangers. It came through in his deceptively crafted songs, with deep truths expressed in conversational language, but without an unnecessary word and with hooks and refrains that stuck in the mind.

Billy Joe also was surprisingly transparent in interviews, open to a fault about his faults — a temper and tendency to drink that strained his marriage to his first wife Brenda and alienated him for awhile from his son Eddy. At the same time, he was a believer in second and third chances, which made his Christian faith all the more real and lived-in to me than the shiny veneer often seen on other country performers. When we’d talk, usually advancing one of his hometown shows, he’d share about his latest surgeries, his dogs, his beat-up truck and life on a road that went through small towns on their way to big cities.