The Choral Society of Central Texas will join the Bluebonnet Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, to perform “An Evening at the Esterházy Castle,” a program featuring Franz Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and his Symphony 104. Tickets are $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org and at the door.