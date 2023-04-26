The Central Texas Comic Con returns to the Base at Extraco Events Center this weekend with two days of celebrity visits, cosplay panels, game tournaments and plenty of vendors selling merchandise, handcrafted goods and more.

More than 3,500 fans turned out for last year's convention and producer Clayton Afinowicz hopes to build on that attendance as the event moves forward, keeping his fingers crossed for around 5,000 convention goers.

"The Central Texas Comic Con is still a very young show. Community support is everything," he said.

Afinowicz was an organizer of the HOT Comic Con in the 2010s, but left after that show was sold and rebranded. Intending to pick up where that event left off, he helped organize last year's event at the Base.

This year's version is larger with more than 100 vendors and artists, handmade crafts and other items; actors and voice actors; game tournaments in Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering; panels on cosplay; and a convention-closing comedy session by Roderick McDaniel and Symply Courtney.

Today's comic conventions are much more than just comics, he said. "These (comic cons) are more pop cultural, with sci-fi, horror, fantasy, TV, movies, books and more. They're really for everyone," he said.

Actors and voice actors expected to make an appearance this weekend include Kenn Scott ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"), Francois Chau and Steve Cardenas; Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers; and anime/videogame voice actors Emi Lo, Alex Cazares, Tiffany Vollmer, John Burgmeier and Linda Young. Cosplayers Lauren Ray, Shojo, Stellae and BFG also are expected for the weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only proved a body punch to the comic con industry, but its impact on Hollywood and a reduced release schedule have affected conventions as well. "It's been hard for the industry to bounce back," Afinowicz admitted.

Strong attendance this weekend can set the groundwork for future conventions with more celebrities and offerings, he said. "We've planted the seed. We need the community to water and foster its growth," he said.