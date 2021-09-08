Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema sees hope ahead in return to Common Grounds

Months with touring sidelined by COVID-19 and venue lockdowns shaped Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema’s album “Let the Ground Rest.” As the months dragged by with little change in touring and live performances, the Nashville-based Renzema found looking past the present situation a better subject.
The result is his full-length album, “Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart,” and it points to something the songwriter believes audiences need — and want — to hear: hope. “It’s the idea of hope through the pandemic, of looking forward and things not being so grim,” he said.
Continuing to write songs after winding up “Let the Ground Rest” proved surprisingly freeing for the Dove Award-nominated musician and that freedom led him to explore new sounds and styles.
“Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart” arrived online last Friday, the third full-length album after the success of his debut “I’ll Be the Branches” and 36 million streams, and “Let The Ground Rest” with 90 million streams and a Dove Award nomination for “Best New Artist” for the Michigan native.
On the heels of the new album is Renzema’s “Hope or Nostalgia” tour, the first sustained outing for him and his band after about 18 months. The 29-city tour launched last Tuesday night before a packed audience in St. Louis with a show in Kansas City before arriving in Waco for two sellouts at Common Grounds.
Waco and Common Grounds are noteworthy stops on his tour, he said. “Waco has been a huge area of support for quite a few years,” he said.
Renzema and his fellow players come fully vaccinated. Not only is it for their personal protection, but many venues on their tour require vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, he said. “We want it to be fun and exciting for our audiences, but not at the expense of health and safety. ‘Spread the love, not the COVID,’” he said.
What his Waco fans will find is what they’ve encountered at past Renzema performances, but with perhaps more of an arrow aiming into the future. “We have really fun shows: people singing along, dancing, jumping. There’s a lot of hope that there’s something good beyond the bad and (the show) is pointed toward that,” he said.