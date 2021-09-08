Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema sees hope ahead in return to Common Grounds

Months with touring sidelined by COVID-19 and venue lockdowns shaped Christian singer-songwriter Chris Renzema’s album “Let the Ground Rest.” As the months dragged by with little change in touring and live performances, the Nashville-based Renzema found looking past the present situation a better subject.

The result is his full-length album, “Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart,” and it points to something the songwriter believes audiences need — and want — to hear: hope. “It’s the idea of hope through the pandemic, of looking forward and things not being so grim,” he said.

Continuing to write songs after winding up “Let the Ground Rest” proved surprisingly freeing for the Dove Award-nominated musician and that freedom led him to explore new sounds and styles.

“Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart” arrived online last Friday, the third full-length album after the success of his debut “I’ll Be the Branches” and 36 million streams, and “Let The Ground Rest” with 90 million streams and a Dove Award nomination for “Best New Artist” for the Michigan native.