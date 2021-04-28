Circus finds haven in Texas, brings tour to Waco

Brett Carden, who owns and runs Carden Circus with his father George, thinks the exuberant reaction his circus is getting from Texas audiences is, in part, relief from a year of COVID-19 confinement and restrictions.

“The crowd is much more into the show,” he said in a recent phone interview, noting that their Texas shows have enjoyed good turnouts. “They took things for granted, like me. Now they’re getting more into it.”

The Carden Circus, with its trained animal acts including five elephants, four tigers and five dogs plus human aerialists, acrobats, stunt motorcyclists, jugglers and clowns, winds up a spring run through Texas with previous engagements in Belton, Tyler, Seguin and Kerrville.

It’s been a shot in the arm for Carden and his 60-person troupe, who have found themselves largely sidelined for more than a year due to COVID-19 shutdowns across the country and crowd restrictions in communities where they still could perform.

The circus show must go on, even without audiences, as trainers still worked daily with their animals and acrobats, aerialists and other skilled performers had to work out on a regular basis to keep their skills sharp.