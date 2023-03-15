Carden Circus performer Leo Garcia remembers the first time he was shot out of a cannon was far from breathtaking — outside of his own breath.

“I went about 20 feet and I almost passed out,” he recalled with a laugh. Garcia, a sixth-generation circus performer, had started on the trapeze as a youngster, grew up into aerial acts and as a teenager itched for “the more extreme stuff.”

The latter included motorcycle acts like spinning inside the Globe of Death or riding a high wire. And being shot out of a cannon as a human cannonball or human rocket.

He’s improved in the decades since then as audiences this weekend will see at the Carden Circus performances at the Extraco Events Center.

Launched from a 20-foot cannon, the 46-year-old Garcia hits the top of his arc 40 feet above the ground before landing in an air bag some 100 feet — or three circus rings — away.

“It’s like a roller coaster where you go from 0 to 70 miles an hour. Just concentrate that into a 20-foot takeoff,” he explained. On the other end of his 1.2-second journey comes the other challenge: the landing. “It’s like jumping off a three-story building,” he said.

At 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 195 pounds, Garcia is short and stocky, a body balanced between a size needed to fit in the cannon barrel and the muscle weight needed, particularly in thighs and back, to handle the force of propulsion.

All of that, he noted, takes up a little more than five minutes in a two-hour circus show.

Garcia and his wife Ashley, a third-generation circus performer, balance their skills — literally — in that show, with their Sky Cycle act, which features Garcia riding his motorcycle on the high wire while she’s below him on a trapeze, acting as a counterweight. In her solo trapeze act, Ashley hangs by her hair, he added.

The Garcias provide some of the visual thrills in the Carden Circus touring the country, thrills supplemented by jugglers, contortionists, acrobats, aerialists and clowns as well as trained elephants, camels and buffalo.

It’s a life that Garcia, the son of Mexican immigrants now retired in Texas, wouldn’t trade for anything else, one filled with travel and, during the 10-month touring season, entertaining audiences on almost a daily basis. “You name the country — I’ve been to it,” he said. The circus brings its own international flavor as well with performers from Africa, Asia and South America.

Pre-show activities such as animal rides, visits with performers, face painting and more start one hour before show time.