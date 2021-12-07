Cirque Alcatraz breaks out of cirque trappings

A mash-up of circus entertainment and prison melodrama sounds like the aftermath of a clown car collision and in the case of Cirque Alcatraz, a themed cirque staking out its tents for four days in Lacy Lakeview, there’s a smidgen of truth in that.

Cirque Alcatraz marries the acrobatics, stunts and performances of a standard cirque presentation — think circus without animal acts — with a storyline about two escaping prisoners. It’s a presentation of the touring Cirque Italia created by Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs, who met 13 years ago at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown School in Sarasota, Florida, and who play the show’s prisoners. “It’s a natural progression, circus clown to prisoner,” quipped Copeland during a recent phone interview while the troupe was traveling from Missouri to Texas.

The two came up with the idea as a different spin on the cirque’s standard skilled acrobatics and death-defying stunts, and since May have worked with their colleagues to reshape their performances as part of a narrative. Cirque Alcatraz’s plot has the two men framed for murder who decide to break out of their jail, “Alcatraz” serving more as metaphor than the actual prison. Copeland’s character is terrified of his fate if he can’t escape to prove the charges wrong; Combs’ seems to think it all a joke and that they’re in an elaborate escape room.